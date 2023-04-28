California landslide halts rail service, homes evacuated

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — A landslide in Southern California has closed a historic cultural center, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences, officials said.
The slope below the ocean-view terrace at Casa Romantica and Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente dropped about 20 feet (about 6 meters) on Thursday after several days of minor earth movement, city officials said in a news release. Casa Romantica announced that it was temporarily closed and all events were canceled.