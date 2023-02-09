Buttigieg's Louisiana visit highlights infrastructure needs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday visited Lake Charles, Louisiana, to highlight federally-funded infrastructure investments that include a $150 million grant to help replace a 70-year-old bridge that's a key route between the state and Texas.
In December, the red Deep South state received the multimillion-dollar grant to help replace the outdated Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge. The bridge — which has no shoulder lanes, no lights and a steep incline — was designed for a 50-year lifespan and a capacity of 37,000 vehicles per day. Currently, around 90,000 vehicles cross the bridge.