Last store on the block: Former Darien Dry Cleaners owners get nostalgic as demolition nears Mollie Hersh Feb. 18, 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18
Virginia Tran holds a photo from the early 2000s of her parents, longtime business owners Truong and Minh Tran, with their dog Lucky behind the counter of Darien Cleaners & Tailors in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of18
Longtime former owner Truong Tran, left, reflects on memories of a decades-old stool with current owner MJ Chae inside Darien Cleaners & Tailors in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18
Longtime business owners Truong and Minh Tran pose with their newborn son, Henry, inside Darien Cleaners & Tailors in this photo from the early 1980s. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of18
Longtime former owner Truong Tran, left, and current owner MJ Chae pose inside Darien Cleaners & Tailors in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18
Longtime business owners Truong and Minh Tran pose in front of Darien Cleaners & Tailors after a blizzard in this dated photo. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of18
Henry and Virginia Tran, whose parents Truong and Minh Tran were the owners of Darien Cleaners & Tailors, pose inside the cleaners in this photo from 1991. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18
Darien Cleaners & Tailors was known as the Laundrette in this photo from 1991. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of18
Virginia Tran, right, whose parents were the former business owners, recalls memories of her childhood beside current owner, MJ Chae, at of Darien Cleaners & Tailors in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18
Current owner MJ Chae chats inside Darien Cleaners & Tailors in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
14 of18
Longtime former owner Truong Tran, left, and current owner MJ Chae pose inside Darien Cleaners & Tailors in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18
Current owner MJ Chae gathers a customer's order at Darien Cleaners & Tailors in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
17 of18
Virginia Tran, whose parents were the former owners of Darien Cleaners & Tailors, poses inside the business with her husband, Boon, and daughter, Penny, 3, in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The long-running business, one of the oldest remaining on Post Road, will be demolished to make way for the Corbin District commerical-residential development.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
18 of18
DARIEN — Though he hadn’t set foot inside the place in nearly a decade, former Darien Dry Cleaners owner Truong Tran still remembered every detail of the store he ran for 35 years.
As he walked through the back room on a recent tour, he pointed out where the old washing machines used to sit, which clothing pickup racks were original to his store, where utility equipment like the boiler had been replaced and the spot where the family dog Lucky used to greet customers every day for 18 years.