Body found in Albuquerque duplex after fire is extinguished

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A body was found inside an Albuquerque home after a fire was extinguished and the death is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities City fire crews were called to the single-story duplex around 7 a.m. Saturday and the blaze was quickly put out. Albuquerque police said their homicide unit arrived on the scene because of injuries to the body that was found inside the residence. Authorities said the man's body hasn’t been identified yet and the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The blaze displaced a family who lived in the other half of the duplex.
