Biden meets with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted the Democratic congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House as they face a new era of divided government in Washington, staring down a debt ceiling crisis, the Russian war in Ukraine and their own party priorities running up against a new House Republican majority eager for confrontation.
The president and top congressional Democrats used the gathering in the Roosevelt Room at the White House to project a unified front against Republicans who are threatening a showdown over raising the nation's borrowing authority. The White House has stressed repeatedly that it wants Congress to lift the debt ceiling without conditions, and Democrats tried shift the onus onto House Republicans to put their cards on the table, rather than enter into any negotiations with a GOP that has yet to spell out how much and what they want to cut.