Before Texas mass shooting, locals felt abandoned by police

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Manuela Lara's Mexican food stand is not far from the house on Walter Drive, the one with the Christmas lights still up, where a man next door with an AR-style rifle walked over and killed five of his Honduran neighbors.
Lara is also an immigrant and has lived for years in the Trails End neighborhood, where residents say law enforcement was slow to respond to frequent gunfire long before the rural sheriff’s department drew scrutiny for taking 11 minutes to get to the scene of the April 28 shooting, and for the ensuing four-day manhunt.