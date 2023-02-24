Arizona border rancher returns to court in migrant killing

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona rancher accused of killing a Mexican man on his land near the U.S.-Mexico border while allegedly firing an AK-47 rifle at a group of unarmed migrants is due back in court Friday in a case that has sparked strong political feelings in the debate over border security.
The morning appearance by George Alan Kelly in Santa Cruz County Justice Court in Nogales, Arizona, is an evidentiary hearing intended to determine issues of material fact in the case and allow Kelly's defense to call witnesses.