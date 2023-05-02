Alert: Oregon secretary of state resigns amid criticism for moonlighting as a highly-paid consultant to marijuana business

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon secretary of state resigns amid criticism for moonlighting as a highly-paid consultant to marijuana business.
- State Reps. O’Dea and Marra talk housing, tree cutting and more
- Darien pickleball demand may cost tennis players their courts
- Thirty days in, Darien's new mental health director has a plan
- Darien debates parking, lot size for in-law apartments
- Darien celebrates Arbor Day with free trees and other events
- DHS alum uses art to help students recover from 'trying year'
- Darien reviving ARPA committee to redistribute unused funds
- DAC spring dance concerts, Geary Gallery's May exhibit and more
- In Photos: Darien students learn inside giant inflatable globe
- Darien seniors will get their first senior send off