Alert: Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher.
- Darien health inspectors find health violations in eateries
- Is Darien’s school budget too high?
- Meet Nikhil Talwalkar, Darien's teenage death metal prodigy
- The Lunch Teacher — a former Darien lunch lady tells her story
- Darien businesses have an uneven but positive holiday season
- Darien Nature Center names new executive director, and more
- GHS science research director elected to CT science academy
- Darien parents worried about diversity funds in school budget
- From Darien to RuPaul's Drag Race, meet CT native Jax
- Darien made progress on affordable housing, but is it enough?