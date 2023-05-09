Alert: Jury deliberations begin in the civil trial over E. Jean Carroll’s rape claim against former President Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury deliberations begin in the civil trial over E. Jean Carroll’s rape claim against former President Donald Trump.
- In Photos: Darien residents paint a message of inclusion
- Darien residents disappointed by Eversource tree giveaway
- Darien Community Fund honors its volunteers
- Out of the Darkness: Darien community walks forward after tragedy
- State Reps. O’Dea and Marra talk housing, tree cutting and more
- Darien pickleball demand may cost tennis players their courts
- Thirty days in, Darien's new mental health director has a plan
- Darien debates parking, lot size for in-law apartments
- Darien celebrates Arbor Day with free trees and other events
- DHS alum uses art to help students recover from 'trying year'