After 18 years, $1.5B dike repair done at Florida's Lake O

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — After 18 years, a $1.5 billion project was officially completed Wednesday to repair the sprawling dike around Florida's Lake Okeechobee that protects thousands of people from potentially catastrophic flooding during hurricanes.
The Herbert Hoover Dike project overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was completed three years ahead of schedule and at a savings of $300 million over the original cost estimate, officials said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the lake's shore in Clewiston.