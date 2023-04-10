Abbott's fast-track to pardon in protest killing 'unusual'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is moving fast to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant convicted in the 2020 killing of an armed protester. So fast, the judge hasn't even handed down a sentence.
Sgt. Daniel Perry faces up to life in prison after being convicted of murder last week in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who had been legally carrying an AK-47 during a protest through Austin's downtown while marching with demonstrators over police accountability and racial injustice. The case will next go to sentencing.