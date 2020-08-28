Zulu, Darien Police’s first K-9, died Thursday at age of 13

Zulu, the Darien Police Department’s first K-9, died Thursday, Aug. 27.

“It is with profound sadness that the Darien Police Department announces the passing of retired police K-9 Zulu. K-9 Zulu’s health began to rapidly deteriorate over the last week and after significant medical consultation, his handler, Lt. Nicholas Aranzullo, and his family made the extremely difficult but humane decision to end Zulu’s pain and suffering,” the department said. Zulu was 13.

Sworn into service in July of 2009, Zulu had a decorated career which included commendations for narcotics investigations, criminal apprehensions, and tracking lost or missing persons. As Zulu began to show signs of age, the decision was made to let him retire from police service and live out his golden years at home with the Aranzullo family. Zulu completed his career in the fall of 2016 and has since been living comfortably at home, helping care for the Aranzullo’s young triplet boys.

Lt. Aranzullo handled Zulu since the German Shepard joined the force in 2009.

At the time of Zulu’s retirement, Lt. Aranzullo said his work with Zulu brought him a number of unique opportunities and helped him connect with law enforcement in neighboring areas. Darien’s K-9 unit’s duties focus on narcotics investigation, as the town works to combat a rise in heroin use and trafficking. He said that he and Captain Jeremiah Marron were behind the original request for a police dog in 2008.

Zulu was born and raised in Hungary and was trained in evidence recovery, narcotic detection, building searches, crime deterrent, criminal apprehension and officer protection. Aranzullo had to complete three months of training prior to handling Zulu, and said building a bond with the dog was key to becoming a working unit.

The success of K-9 Zulu’s career paved the way for the current expanded Darien Police K-9 Program, which now includes two K-9 units. In June 2017, the department welcomed K-9 Kenny, who works with his handler, Officer Leslie Silva.

“K-9 Zulu will be sorely missed. Please keep him and the Aranzullo Family in your thoughts and prayers. R.I.P. big guy, the department,” he said.