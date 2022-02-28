Zimbabwe: 1 dead after clashes at opposition party rally

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — One person died and others were injured in clashes at an opposition party rally in Zimbabwe over the weekend, police said Monday. The country's main opposition leader claimed his followers were attacked by ruling party supporters armed with machetes, spears and rocks.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi confirmed the death and said 16 people were arrested in connection with the violence at opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's rally on Sunday in the city of Kwekwe. Police are investigating.