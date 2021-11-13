Youths caught in middle of Milwaukee violent crime increase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Last month, a 47-year-old Oshkosh woman tried to stop four teenagers from stealing a car at a Holiday Inn Express in Wauwatosa. The woman, Sunita Balogun-Olayiwola, was killed when one of the boys got into her car, pushed her out and ran her over several times.
The criminal complaint contains horrific details of the incident that has lead to the 13-year-old boy being charged as an adult in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Despite being 13 years old, the boy now faces six felony charges and up to 115 years in prison if convicted.