Youth commission to hold community arts and science festival

This year, the Darien Youth Commission will add the world of science to its annual Community Festival of Arts.

The long-standing fun, free community event will be on Saturday, March 7 in the Town Hall Gym from 1 to 3 p.m.

Made possible through the generosity of a long list of non-profit agencies in the community, the afternoon includes professional face painters, caricaturists, science, take-aways, dance presentations, crafts and more. And for families hoping to make a full day of the fun and entertainment, there will be a Bubblemania show (featuring Casey Carle) in the Town Hall Auditorium at 12:15 p.m. (Admission to this show is $4 per person, payable at the door; doors open noon.)

For additional information regarding all Youth Commission activities, questions can be directed to asillars@darienct.gov or 656-7388