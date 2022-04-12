Youngkin wants amendments to hemp, facial recognition bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed substantial changes to a hemp bill aimed at reining in the retail sales of products containing a psychoactive form of THC, including amendments that would create new misdemeanor penalties for marijuana possession.
The bill is among more than 100 pieces of legislation the Republican governor is seeking to amend, his office announced late Monday, just ahead of a deadline Youngkin faced to take action on bills sent to his desk. Of the 841 measures the divided General Assembly passed, the governor signed about 700 and vetoed 26.