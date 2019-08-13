Yogurt company Chobani opens research facility in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The founder and CEO of Greek yogurt company Chobani has opened a $21 million research and development center in south-central Idaho.

Hamdi Ulukaya said at a ribbon-cutting on Monday in Twin Falls that he's relieved the 71,000-square-foot (6,600-square meter) facility is up and running. It's been in use since June.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little attended the event and praised Ulukaya for his commitment to the state.

The company opened a $450 million, 1 million-square-foot (93,000-square-meter) yogurt plant in Twin Falls in 2012. The company has about $1.5 billion in sales annually.

