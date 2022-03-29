Yo-Yo Ma plays Mozart with Afghan refugees in Portugal HELENA ALVES, Associated Press March 29, 2022 Updated: March 29, 2022 12:32 p.m.
1 of12 World renown US cellist Yo-Yo Ma high fives viola player Luis Fernandes, left, while bassist Eduardo Santos and cellist Mohammad Sami, right, from Afghanistan, look on after their performance at the Music School of the National Conservatory in Lisbon, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived last December in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. Yo-Yo Ma who also played a role in helping the students leave Afghanistan, visited them Tuesday and played with a group of Portuguese and Afghan music students. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 World renowned US cellist Yo-Yo Ma, center, plays with viola players Marzia Anwari, left, from Afghanistan and Luis Fernandes, bassist Eduardo Santos and cellist Mohammad Sami, right, from Afghanistan, at the Music School of the National Conservatory in Lisbon, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived last December in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. Yo-Yo Ma who also played a role in helping the students leave Afghanistan, visited them Tuesday and played with a group of Portuguese and Afghan music students. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 World renowned US cellist Yo-Yo Ma, 4th right, plays with Portuguese and Afghan music students at the Music School of the National Conservatory in Lisbon, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived last December in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. Yo-Yo Ma who also played a role in helping the students leave Afghanistan, visited them Tuesday and played with a group of music students. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 World renowned US cellist Yo-Yo Ma, right, embraces Ahmad Naser Sarmast, founder and director of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, after performing with Afghan music students at the Music School of the National Conservatory in Lisbon, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived last December in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. Yo-Yo Ma who also played a role in helping the students leave Afghanistan, visited them Tuesday and played with a group of Portuguese and Afghan music students. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 World renowned US cellist Yo-Yo Ma clasps hands with Afghan cellist Mohammad Sami, right, after their performance at the Music School of the National Conservatory in Lisbon, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived last December in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. Yo-Yo Ma who also played a role in helping the students leave Afghanistan, visited them Tuesday and played with a group of Portuguese and Afghan music students. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 World renown US cellist Yo-Yo Ma plays a solo at the Music School of the National Conservatory in Lisbon, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived last December in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. Yo-Yo Ma who also played a role in helping the students leave Afghanistan, visited them Tuesday and played with a group of Portuguese and Afghan music students. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 School children watch the world renowned US cellist Yo-Yo Ma play with a group of Portuguese and Afghan music students at the Music School of the National Conservatory in Lisbon, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived last December in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. Yo-Yo Ma who also played a role in helping the students leave Afghanistan, visited them Tuesday and played with a group of Portuguese and Afghan music students. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Viola player Marzia Anwari, right, from Afghanistan, watches a video of her performance with world renowned US cellist Yo-Yo Ma at the Music School of the National Conservatory in Lisbon, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived last December in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. Yo-Yo Ma who also played a role in helping the students leave Afghanistan, visited them Tuesday and played with a group of Portuguese and Afghan music students. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Celebrated U.S. cellist Yo-Yo Ma joined refugees from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Tuesday for a performance of Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik.
Ma joined young Afghan and Portuguese musicians on a small stage at the National Conservatory, where the refugees who arrived last December are studying.