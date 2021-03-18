Yemeni rebel offensive threatens camps of those who fled war SAMY MAGDY , Associated Press March 18, 2021 Updated: March 18, 2021 2:11 a.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021 file photo, honor guards carry coffins adorned with photographs of Houthi rebel fighters who who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's Saudi-backed internationally recognized government during their funeral procession, in Sanaa, Yemen. An offensive by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the province of Marib has already displaced hundreds of thousands, but it is also sparking fighting on the country's other front lines and endangering peace efforts to end the grinding civil war.
CAIRO (AP) — Already displaced once in Yemen's grinding civil war, Mohammed Ali Saleh fled with his pregnant wife and their three children to central Marib province last year to seek refuge in a region that has known some relative peace and stability because of well-protected oil fields nearby.
But now the fighting is moving toward them again.