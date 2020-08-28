Yellowstone Park tanker crash spills 3,000 gallons of fuel

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A trailer hauling unleaded gasoline spilled about 3,000 gallons of the fuel after overturning in Yellowstone National Park while en route to a delivery, park officials said Friday.

There was no evidence any gasoline entered the nearby Yellowstone River, officials said.

The tandem trailer being hauled by a tanker truck overturned Thursday morning between Fishing Bridge and Mud Volcano in an area where the Grand Loop Road runs near the Yellowstone River, park officials said.

A photo of the crash scene posted by park officials showed the tanker still on the road and still attached to the trailer that was upside down in a ditch at the edge of a wooded area.

The 6-mile (10-kilometer) section of road remained closed Friday while park workers continued to assess the spill's impacts.