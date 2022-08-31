Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 3:24 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned that a failure to place a price cap on Russian oil would hurt the global economy.
“Without a price cap, we face the threat of a global energy price spike if the majority of Russian energy production gets shut in," Yellen said at the start of a meeting with her British counterpart, Nadhim Zahawi.
