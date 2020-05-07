Yankees GM to hold virtual event to benefit those affected by coronavirus

Family Centers is welcoming New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman on Thursday, May 14 at 11 a.m. for a virtual conversation to support local families most affected by COVID-19.

Held live via Zoom, Cashman will provide his outlook on the prospects of MLB’s 2020 season, offer first-hand perspective on the Yankees’ offseason moves and share classic stories of memorable games and his interactions with Yankee greats. Cashman will also answer audience questions.

All proceeds will benefit Family Centers’ Emergency Family Assistance Fund, which provides financial relief to Fairfield County residents seriously impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Since the start of the crisis, Family Centers has issued more than 1,100 mini-grants totaling over $320,000 to help struggling residents purchase groceries, cover rent and pay for other basic necessities during these uncertain times.

Participants can gain access to this exclusive virtual experience by making a minimum donation of $25. Donations can be made by texting CASHMAN to 41444 or by visiting www.familycenters.org/cashman.

A Zoom link for the May 14 event and additional information will be emailed once a donation is made.

Family Centers is a private, nonprofit organization offering heath, education and human services to children, adults and families in Fairfield County. More than 200 professionals and 1,200 trained volunteers work together to provide a wide range of responsive, innovative programs. A United Way, Community Fund of Darien and New Canaan Community Foundation partner agency, Family Centers is a member of the Connecticut Council of Family Service Agencies and is accredited by The Joint Commission and the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). The agency is licensed by the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health. Visit www.familycenters.org for additional information.