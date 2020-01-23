Yacht Rock: Darien Foundation planning April benefit at Tokeneke Club

The Darien Foundation and members of the “Yacht Rock On” event committee gathered for a planning session. Sarah Woodberry, front, left, Janel Mitchley, Maggie Machir, Gina Gromelski, Sarah Evans, Alison Muench, Byrne Pozzi, Kerrie Kelley, Kerry Coppola; Sarah Guilbride, back, left, Margit Bluestein, Medora Westcott, Hilary Thompson, Kate Coyle, Jennifer Morici, Jennifer Sherman, Julianna Spain and Ward Glassmeyer. less The Darien Foundation and members of the “Yacht Rock On” event committee gathered for a planning session. Sarah Woodberry, front, left, Janel Mitchley, Maggie Machir, Gina Gromelski, Sarah Evans, Alison ... more Photo: Darien Foundation / Contributed Photo Photo: Darien Foundation / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Yacht Rock: Darien Foundation planning April benefit at Tokeneke Club 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Darien Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Tokeneke Club . Last year’s event, Rock the Yacht, sold out over two weeks in advance. This year’s event, Yacht Rock On, will see the return of the high-energy, award-winning, six-piece band “Three Sheets to the Wind: America’s Number One Tribute to Yacht Rock.”

The Darien Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides grants for technology and capital initiatives which create opportunity for Darien’s youth, support our town’s safety and security services, and enhance the overall quality of life in Darien, an annoucement said.

Yacht rock continues to be a popular musical genre across a variety of age groups and the band’s set list is sure to include hits like Africa, Sailing, The Boys of Summer and other nostalgic covers of musical greats like Hall & Oates, Toto and Steely Dan, the announcement continued. The nautically-themed benefit will feature beachside cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and a gourmet buffet dinner prepared by Maurice Hurley, the head chef at The Tokeneke Club.

“We continue to be amazed by the tremendous support for our annual flagship event,” said Byrne Pozzi, Darien Foundation Board member, fundraising chair and event co-chair. “The fun-filled night recognizes the efforts of the organization while raising funds and awareness to help expand its impact throughout the Darien community and beyond.”

“Yacht Rock On is sure to be another memorable night celebrating the start of summer while raising funds for this great local organization,” said Alison Muench, event co-chair. “We are so thankful to the community and our corporate sponsors for their continued support of our mission.”

Eagle Point Credit Management, Baywater Properties, JP Morgan Private Bank and SubShots are returning sponsors. Additional sponsors will be announced soon.

“We are excited to host our annual benefit at The Tokeneke Club for the third year in a row,” said Kerrie Kelley, a foundation board member. “The club’s beach and amazing views make it a perfect fit for our Yacht Rock theme.”

The Tokeneke Club facilities and staff will be exclusively dedicated to the Darien Foundation on the evening of the Yacht Rock On benefit. This year, the event will forego an auction and instead offer a text-to-give option for attendees looking to further support the foundation. All proceeds benefit support the Darien Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. Benefit tickets are $225 per person ($70 of each ticket purchase is tax-deductible) and will be available for purchase at darienfoundation.org in mid-February.

Since 1998, the Darien Foundation has funded $4.5 million in grants for technology and capital initiatives which create opportunity for Darien’s youth, support the town’s safety and security services, and more. The volunteer board of directors reflects the many constituencies of Darien, thoroughly evaluates grant requests, and assists grant recipients in achieving their goals. Most recently, the foundation has awarded grants to the Darien Nature Center, The Depot, the Mather Homestead, and Person-to-Person.

For more information, visit: darienfoundation.org.