YWCA seeking nominations for Women of Distinction

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is hosting the 10th Annual Women of Distinction Awards. The YWCA is seeking nominations for women who epitomize leadership and have used their skills to make our community a better place to live.

After nominations are received, the Women of Distinction Nominations Committee will review the submissions and select the honorees. The honorees will represent leadership in varied service and business fields throughout our community. The YWCA will also identify a Young Woman of Distinction and award it to a woman who is under 21 years of age. The Young Woman of Distinction will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The women chosen will be honored at the Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon on Thursday, May 9.

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk encourages you to nominate women who are leaders, role models, agents for change, mentors and/or an inspiration to others. Nomination forms are online at www.ywcadn.org/wod2020 and must be submitted by Friday, February . For more information, please visit ywcadn.org or e-mail wod@ywcadn.org.

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving women the support and tools they need to transform their lives, be confident in their choices and raise healthy families. Its national mission, eliminating racism and empowering women, translates locally into a vision to create opportunities for growth, leadership and empowerment for all women and families. The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is located at 49 Old King’s Highway North in Darien, CT. For more information, please visit www.ywcadn.org or call