YWCA luminary kits to shed light on domestic violence

Every third week in October is YWCA’s National Week Without Violence. The Week Without Violence is part of a global movement to end violence against women and girls. Each local chapter of the YWCA hosts its own programming and events in support of the movement.

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is working to raise awareness about domestic violence by hosting several events.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, the YWCA will begin the week with the lighting of Stand Against Domestic Violence luminaries at 6 p.m. The lighted luminaries, placed along front yards, sidewalks or driveways, create a ribbon of light to visually recognize and support the silent victims, survivors and lost lives in the community, and raise public awareness around domestic violence.

Throughout the week the YWCA will share resources and information via social media channels to educate the community about domestic violence.

On Oct. 21, the YWCA will host a webinar addressing the prevalence of domestic violence in the area, the uptick in violence since quarantine/COVID-19, and other information.

The Stand Against Domestic Violence luminary kits are available for sale at ywcadn.org/luminarykits. This weekend, Oct. 3 and 4, Palmer’s Market, at 264 Heights Road, will be selling the luminary kits.

Each luminary kit contains 10 luminaries, information and resources about domestic violence support and prevention, as well as assembly instructions. The cost of the luminaries is $30 per kit. The sale of luminaries will raise funds to support the YWCA’s advocacy and mission driven programming.