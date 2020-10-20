YWCA lights up the night to support domestic violence victims

Luminaries in place to light awareness on domestic violence and increase education about how people can find help, outside the YWCA Darien/Norwalk headquarters. Luminaries in place to light awareness on domestic violence and increase education about how people can find help, outside the YWCA Darien/Norwalk headquarters. Photo: Jarret Liotta /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close YWCA lights up the night to support domestic violence victims 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The YWCA Darien/Norwalk kicked off its Week Without Violence Sunday evening by setting luminaries outside its Old Kings Highway North headquarters.

Likewise, hundreds of residents throughout the area who’ve obtained luminary kits from the YWCA will be displaying them for the “Light the Night: Stand Against Domestic Violence” campaign—timed in conjunction with the nationally recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

“This is really a community-based effort,” explained Aidan Welsh, board president, “and the fact that we’ve been able to sell so many kits as we have really shows that support.”

She said that incidents of violence in the home have seen alarming growth since the pandemic hit early this year, both in Connecticut and Fairfield County.

“This is the first year we’ve done this event,” Welsh said.

Sale of the kits raised funds to support the group’s advocacy and programming initiatives.

Board members stressed that along with raising awareness of the issue, they hope the initiative also educates people about the many resources available for those who’ve fallen victim to these kinds of violence.