YWCA announces 2020 Women of Distinction

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk has announced the honorees for the 2020 Women of Distinction Awards. Kim Dickinson, Susie Flaherty, Shieva Ghofrany, Susan Marks and Shelly Skoglund will be honored this year along with Young Women of Distinction Lily Genovese.

The award is bestowed in recognition of the outstanding achievements of a select group of women. Women who live or work in Darien and Norwalk whose significant and unique contributions have made a difference in our community are eligible for nomination. In the coming weeks we will publish individual profiles of each of the women in The Darien Times and they will be collectively celebrated at the Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Country Club of Darien.

The YWCA postponed the luncheon from the originally scheduled May date. “We greatly appreciate the patience of all of our nominators as we worked through the challenge of how to celebrate this group of extraordinary women appropriately,“ said Judy Phillips, President and CEO of the YWCA Darien/Norwalk, “It is our hope that while we all work through these difficult times you will join us virtually in celebrating the contributions of your friends and neighbors who so positively impact our community and then we can all come together and celebrate them at the awards luncheon in October.”

The luncheon is open to the community and tickets will be available in September. Those wishing to learn about sponsorship and advertising opportunities may visit ywcadn.org/wod2020 or reach out via email to wod@ywcadn.org.

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving women the support and tools they need to transform their lives, be confident in their choices and raise healthy families. Its national mission, eliminating racism and empowering women, translates locally into a vision to create opportunities for growth, leadership and empowerment for all women and families. The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is located at 49 Old King’s Highway North in Darien, CT. For more information, please visit www.ywcadn.org or call 203-655-2535.