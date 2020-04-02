YWCA Women of Distinction spotlight: Susan Marks

Former selectman Susan Marks has been named one of the YWCA's 2020 Women of Distinction.

The YWCA of Darien and Norwalk recently announced their honorees for the 2020 Women of Distinction. The Darien Times is partnering with the YWCA to share the reasons they’ve received this honor.

The term servant leader, in the purest form of the term, perfectly applies to Susan Marks. For over 25 years Susan has immersed herself in working for the betterment of our community. Her work began in the mid-1990s serving on the Royle School PTO and quickly grew as Susan’s great energy, keen intellect and commitment were recognized and she was asked to take on leadership roles for many organizations including local non-profits, public and private schools, referendums, community campaigns and special board projects.

Susan is deeply committed to helping children succeed and thrive. This is what led her to Chair the fundraising committee for the “Wee Play Together Playground” at Cherry Lawn Park. When growing enrollment necessitated a plan to expand the high school Susan applied her positive attitude and ability to bring ideas to fruition to the Yes!DHS! Campaign, co-chairing the referendum committee supporting the construction of the present-day Darien High School. Susan currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Thriving Youth Task Force, dedicated to helping children make healthy and productive life choices.

Following her belief that everyone should be given the opportunity to lead fulfilling and productive lives, Susan serves on the Laurel House Board of Directors. With Laurel House Susan’s efforts include increasing access to mental health services and early intervention. She actively promotes events that provide access to services and encourages families to talk about the effects of mental health on families.

Whether it has been serving on the Board of Selectman, Co-Chairing the Darien Fireworks, Committee, serving on the Board of the Norton Yacht Club, working on the Darien Senior Housing Initiative or in her current role as a Darien 2020 Bicentennial, Susan uses her drive and compassion to support others and our community.

When not directly engaged in community service, Susan and her husband Kevin enjoy spending time on their boat with their son Justin and their daughter Sarah and son in law Michael.

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is proud to recognize Susan Marks as a 2020 Women of Distinction.