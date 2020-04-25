YWCA Women of Distinction: Kim Dickinson

Kim Dickinson Kim Dickinson Photo: YWCA Photo: YWCA Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close YWCA Women of Distinction: Kim Dickinson 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The YWCA of Darien and Norwalk recently announced their honorees for the 2020 Women of Distinction. The Darien Times is partnering with the YWCA to share the reasons they’ve received this honor. A luncheon in their honor will be held in the fall.

Kim Dickinson makes a difference in our community by following her calling to lift others by giving. Upon moving to the area in 2009 Kim began volunteering with Person-to-Person and since that time has literally given thousands of hours to the organization. But it’s not the time that Kim has put in that is impressive, it’s the work that she had done and the way she has done it that truly makes an impact on the women, girls and those whose voices she seeks to lift up.

When you ask people about Kim, you hear time and time again that she is an unsung hero who doesn’t seek the limelight for herself, but is quick to credit the team and put the spotlight on those she serves.

Kim is one of the faces you might see at Person-to-Person, volunteering as a receptionist, welcoming clients with a warm smile and grace, making sure that they know they are valued. What you may not see is Kim’s work behind the scenes. Over the years she has served as a Youth Group Advisor, Chaired the Holiday Dove Program, working as an In-Kind Manager, lending a helping hand wherever it may be needed.

Person-to-Person is not the only community agency to benefit from Kim’s tireless volunteerism. Kim currently serves on the board of directors for the Rowan Center, formerly the Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education. Thanks in large part to Kim’s leadershi, the Rowan Center has grown dramatically in the past few years. But her involvement with the Rowan Center reaches far beyond the board room. Kim is the first one to jump in when help is needed, helping to pack and deliver bags of clothing to hospital victims, opening her own home for events and providing a supportive ear when needed.

Kim balances her relentless volunteerism with time at home and on the water with her husband Mark. It is the privilege of the YWCA Darien/Norwalk to honor Kim Dickinson as a 2020 Women of Distinction.