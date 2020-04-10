YWCA Women of Distinction: Dr. Shieva Ghofrany

Dr. Shieva Ghofrany has been named a YWCA's 2020 Woman of Distinction

The YWCA of Darien and Norwalk recently announced their honorees for the 2020 Women of Distinction. The Darien Times is partnering with the YWCA to share the reasons they’ve received this honor. A luncheon is expected to honor them in the fall.

Dr. Shieva Ghofrany is one of those people that immediately makes you feel like you’ve known her forever the moment you are introduced. Noone is a stranger and everyone she comes in contact with feels cared for, her personality is powerful and completely authentic.

Many women may know Shieva as a gynecologist. She is a practicing OB/GYN at Coastal Obstetrics and Gynecology. That is only the tip of the iceberg, she is also known as a beloved friend, community advocate, wife to Charlie, mother of three, business owner (she and her husband Charl are the owners of UCBC), ovarian cancer survivor and advocate of finding our own fierce juju.

Why is Shieva being recognized as a Woman of Distinction? Shieva has taken what she calls “the gift” of cancer and used it to fuel her desire to help people engage on all levels to improve their own lives and their community. This gift taught her to stop and be more present, aware of everyone and everything in her life and make the most of it. Towards this end Shieva started the Big Love Fierce Juju foundation with the aim of helping people engage in their mindset and “lose the fear” of VERY common, everyday but admittedly anxiety-provoking issues.

Sheiva’s contributions keep us connected and talking. Her social media posts cover topics ranging from breast exams, to postpartum depression to answering questions people have sent her directly. She has shattered the illusion that doctors are unapproachable and open the doors for women to openly and honestly ask questions of their health care providers. She is normalizing many things that have previously been considered taboo, including fear. In her own words, “NERVES are normal, but don’t be ‘SCARED’...fear, my friends, is useless...it stunts people ability to move forward, to think clearly, to really see the FACTS….so #losethefearplease.”

It is the honor of the YWCA Darien/Norwalk to honor the fearless Dr. Shieva Ghofrany as a 2020 Women of Distinction.