YWCA Newcomers partners with Baywater for winetasting

YWCA Darien/Norwalk Newcomers Club is partnering with Baywater Properties to host a winter wine tasting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21. Wine expert Tyler Colman will lead a tasting on Zoom of a selection of red and white limited production wines from Italy that overdeliver. The event is free, all are welcome, but registration at www.ywcadn.org/newcomersclub is required. The selected wines are available for purchase prior to the event at Leary’s in Darien.

The YWCA Newcomers Club is designed to help those who are new to the community to quickly feel at home. There are plenty of opportunities to make new friends through activities including informal playgroups, a monthly book club, ladies nights, and couples events including Gourmet and Winetasters groups.