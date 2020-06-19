YWCA, ABC Darien, Darien school parents partner to hold parent talk on racism

Darien/Norwalk YWCA’s Parent Awareness is partnering with ABC Darien and the Council of Darien School parents to present a talk for parents on racism.

“Current State of Affairs: Institutional Racism & Real Talk” will take place on June 23 and June 24.

The June 23 event is a Zoom meeting for parents of children ages birth to 10. The June 24 meeting is for parents of children ages 10 and up. Both take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There is a 30-participant maximum per workshop.

Register at www.ywcadn.org/racismrealtalk.

About the program:

The year 2020 marks an unprecedented time in our nation’s history and the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed widespread disparities in healthcare, economic opportunities, and housing conditions disproportionately impacting people of color in America. The murder of unarmed black and brown citizens at the hands of law enforcement, has sparked rife civic unrest and has illuminated systemic racism in ways that have not previously attuned mainstream populations.

Society is wrestling with managing a range of emotions while being indirectly tasked with making sense of the volatile climate we are finding ourselves in. Understanding the lived experiences of others and the historical underpinnings of today’s social constructs, warrants a need to define institutional racism, human rights, and race relations in meaningful ways. In addition to the challenge to recognize our role in today’s society, many also require support as we consume the myriad of information that can disorient our interpretations.

About the speakers:

The presenter is Lynn S. Sullivan and the guest speaker is Rashad Randolph.

Sullivan is the director of community equity at Yale University, School of Divinity. She previously partnered with dozens of independent schools throughout the Northeast as the former chairman of Connecticut Association of Independent Schools’ Commission on Diversity in Independent Schools. She helps organizations understand that people regularly assert their diversity, therefore, everyone, regardless of race, age, gender, ethnicity and orientation all have a stake.

Randolph is a Bronx native and has been involved with independent schools, as a student or faculty member, for over 25 years. An alum of the A Better Chance Program, he earned a scholarship to a boarding school in New England. His administrative roles include having served as a dean and Diversity Coordinator. Rashad has worked at The Brunswick School (Greenwich) and St. George's School (Newport, Rhode Island). He is currently the assistant principal for student life at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School (NY), where he works closely with the Health & Wellness and Counseling team, the Diversity Equity and Inclusion team, grade level deans, and the Student Support Team.