Xavier, Ochsner Health to create new medical school

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A small, historically Black university known for successfully moving its graduates into medical school says it's a step closer to creating its own medical school in New Orleans with help from a major Louisiana health care system.
Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health on Tuesday announced an agreement to create a joint College of Medicine. The school announced plans last April for such a project but didn't say when students could enroll or what the new school is likely to cost.