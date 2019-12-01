Wyoming residents concerned about proposed horse facility

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming residents near a proposed wild facility in Laramie County have some major concerns.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the facility would hold wild horses captured by the Bureau of Land Management, and the BLM would pay South Dakota-based Equine Elite an amount for each horse it houses.

But the project hit a snag when it came to gaining approval from neighbors within a 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) radius due to concerns ranging from water quality to increased traffic.

While the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality only requires approval from property owners within one mile, the county requires a 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) radius.

Equine Elite has asked the Laramie County Commission to lower the distance to 1 mile (1.6 kilometers).

A review process for the change begins Tuesday.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com