Wyoming reduces number of probable coronavirus cases

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Health reduced the number of probable coronavirus cases in the state.

On Sunday, the department had listed 517 probable cases, which officials define as those who have been close contacts to others with lab-confirmed cases and who have symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

On Monday, that figure dropped to 477, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Wyoming Department of Health spokesman Kim Deti said the decrease was simply a case of data cleanup, which involved going through all the probable cases to ensure they met its definition.

“Probable cases have always been somewhat fluid,” Deti said. “For example, if someone is tested, their status changes. But with this today, more clean up was necessary following so many cases overall over the last month or so. We just wanted to be sure everything met case definitions so it was reviewed.”

The number of confirmed cases in the state rose by 32 on Monday, but the total amount of cases fell by eight because of the change in probable cases.

There have now been a total of 3,042 cases in the state — 2,565 confirmed and 477 probable — as well as 28 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The number of probable recoveries also fell on Monday from 422 to 402. There were 38 new confirmed recoveries. The state now has 2,483 total recoveries, with 2,081 being confirmed and 402 being probable.

About 81 percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.