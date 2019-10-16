Grand Teton National Park removing non-native mountain goats

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials have announced plans to begin removing non-native mountain goats from the park by lethal and non-lethal means.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Tuesday that the final plan from park officials includes hunting, capturing and relocating the goats.

Park officials say the goats migrated from the Snake River Range into the range of native bighorn sheep and could spread diseases that could kill off the native herd.

Officials say the Teton Range is home to a small herd of about 100 bighorn sheep.

Officials say mountain goat meat from the non-native goats may be donated or distributed for consumption.

