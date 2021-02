LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Wyoming man died of injuries he received in a police shooting in Nebraska that also killed his girlfriend, authorities said Wednesday.

Christian Alexander, 26, of Evansville, Wyoming, died Tuesday at a Lincoln hospital, three days after he was shot by officers, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a news conference Wednesday. The shootout Saturday morning in Lincoln also killed 30-year-old Hailey Stainbrook, of Casper, Wyoming.