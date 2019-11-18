Wyoming governor budget would avoid cuts but use reserves

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A two-year state budget proposed Monday by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon would avoid further agency spending cuts for now but dip into a reserve fund to make ends meet amid declining revenue.

The $3.1 billion budget for 2021-2022 also would slash construction funding from amounts sought by state entities while leaving just a thin overall spending cushion for most of state government.

Gordon’s first budget since his election in 2018 doesn’t sugarcoat the state’s funding challenges, invoking on its first page the deadly Blizzard of 1949 as an example of Wyoming grit and perseverance amid hardship.

“It is a budget intended to prepare our state to meet the coming storm head-on,” the Republican wrote in a preface addressed to the Legislature. He warned that spending cuts might be necessary.

Grim assessments of state finances have become almost routine, however, as it struggles with protracted declining revenue from coal and natural gas.

Fossil-fuel extraction accounts for up to two-thirds of revenue in boom years but falling coal production and low natural gas prices over the past decade have set in as long-term trends with no end in sight.

Gordon proposes using $266 million from a “rainy day” savings account, allocating $161 million of the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account for schools and $105 million for local governments. The allocations would leave the fund with $1.3 billion.

He wants to allocate about $95 million out of $150 million in building projects, not including schools, proposed by various state agencies.

“I am concerned that the decision to build new projects does not always contemplate the amount of ongoing funding that is needed for maintenance and upkeep,” Gordon wrote. The budget proposes $238 million for school construction, including $10 million for school safety projects.

The budget would leave just a $23.5 million cushion for additional funding for all state agencies, higher education and the judicial branch, very little room to avoid cuts should a state fiscal report due in January contain more bad revenue news.

“Additional spending cuts, I do believe, will be on the horizon,” Gordon said at a news conference.

Wyoming budgets on a two-year cycle. State lawmakers will meet in Cheyenne starting Feb. 10 for a four-week session dedicated to crafting the next budget based in part on Gordon’s proposal.

Bills not directly related to the state budget will require a two-thirds majority vote to be introduced in either the House or Senate.

The Legislature, with one of the biggest Republican majorities in the country, has cut state spending for several years while avoiding any major new taxes or tax increases. Gordon has expressed little interest in new or higher taxes.

