Wyoming governor: 'Make hay' and save amid near-$1B surplus

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Booming oil and gas revenue has put Wyoming back among states with big budget surpluses but Republican Gov. Mark Gordon cautioned lawmakers Wednesday to save, not splurge, out of concern that tough times will eventually return.
"As a Wyoming rancher, I know the value of a good hay year. Because they do not always come around, it is important that we make hay when the conditions are right," Gordon told a joint session of the Wyoming Legislature in his annual state of the state speech.