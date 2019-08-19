Wyoming casino new management plans to

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — New leaders at a Wyoming tribe's gambling enterprise say their goal is to return the greatest amount of money possible to the tribe.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the new leadership team from the Northern Arapaho Tribe announced several changes during a tribal citizens meeting last week.

Officials say the decisions will affect the Wind River Hotel & Casino, the Little Wind Casino and 789 Smokeshop and Casino.

About 80% of the more than 500 casino staff members are Northern Arapaho Tribe members.

The changes concern casino affairs and the employment of longtime advisers.

A tribal general council meeting following the announcement expressed support for Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter and new CEO Brian Van Enkenvoort.

Van Enkenvoort says future staffing levels will be determined by tribal leadership.

