JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed a Lincoln County court clerk to fill a vacancy on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department commission that was created when Gordon removed Mike Schmid earlier this week.

The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports that Kenneth D. Roberts will serve the rest of Schmidt's term, which expires in 2023. If confirmed by the state Senate, Roberts will represent a district encompassing Lincoln, Teton, Sublette and Uinta counties.