Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal police shooting

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a northern Kentucky police department after two officers fatally shot an armed man during a traffic stop.

The family of Randall Lockaby, 57, of Manchester filed suit last week in federal court in Covington against the Villa Hills Police Department and two officers involved in the February 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 75, The Kentucky Enquirer reported. The suit alleges officers Sean Dooley and Jacob Bolton violated Lockaby’s constitutional rights and used excessive force. It also accuses the police department of not providing appropriate training to officers.