Wreaths placed on veterans’ graves in Darien and across America: ‘So they’re not forgotten’

DARIEN — For Carla Thompson of Darien, the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony — a national initiative aimed at remembering veterans around the holidays — is a special one.

“I come out for the soldiers, so they’re not forgotten,” she said, noting her late husband, Richard Thompson — an army veteran and Darien High School graduate — as well as many relatives who have been in service.

Saturday’s rain didn’t defeat the ceremony at Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery, held at noon to be in alignment with other ceremonies happening around the country at approximately 3,000 locations.

Several hundred people showed up this year, which was handy with 2,163 veteran graves requiring commemoration in the cemetery.

“These wreaths symbolize our deep and lasting respect for those who served and are currently serving,” First Selectwoman Monica McNally said. “And to honor their families, who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf.”

“We shall never forget your sacrifice,” she said. “We shall always remember.”

After the short ceremony, which included laying special wreaths for different branches of the military and service people, attendees gathered wreaths to place on the graves.

People were advised to not only lay down the wreaths, but to read aloud the name on the grave and to take a moment to pause and think about the veteran.

“I like that we all stop for those few minutes and stop and remember,” said Carleen Carter of Newtown, whose husband John was the primary organizer of the event.

M’liss Conetta of Darien was among those who took part.

“I have a lot of veterans in my family,” she said. “I just think we owe them a little something during the holidays, just out of respect.”