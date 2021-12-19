Wreaths placed on veterans’ graves in Darien and across America: ‘So they’re not forgotten’ Jarret Liotta Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 5:53 p.m.
Selectman Michael Burke takes part in the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Keara Everdell of Darien and her son Rowan, 7, read the name on the grave before placing a wreath at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Members of the Feeley family of Darien take part in the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Veterans salute for the Pledge of Allegiance at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Organizer John Carter goes over details with Neil Downey of Greenwich, who sang the National Anthem, at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Carrie Lopiano of Darien places wreaths at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
People get wreaths to place on veterans' graves at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Pack 56 Cubmaster Rob Farley explains the process to his scouts at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
First Selectwoman Monica McNally watches Police Chief Donald Anderson lay a wreath.
First Selectwoman Monica McNally waits for the ceremony to start at Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
DARIEN — For Carla Thompson of Darien, the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony — a national initiative aimed at remembering veterans around the holidays — is a special one.
“I come out for the soldiers, so they’re not forgotten,” she said, noting her late husband, Richard Thompson — an army veteran and Darien High School graduate — as well as many relatives who have been in service.