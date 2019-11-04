Wreaths Across America to hold first fundraiser

The Darien VFW Post will be hosting the first annual fundraiser for Wreaths Across America - Spring Grove Veteran’s Cemetery on Nov. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. The mission of Wreaths Across America is: Remember, Honor, and Teach. Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve and their families. Teach the future generations about the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms. This is accomplished through several events, but primarily the annual laying of wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holiday season.

There is no admission for joining in the fundraising event. Simply providing a receipt from a on line purchase of a wreath makes you eligible to win a door prize and a free beverage of your choice.

You can purchase the wreath at wreathsacrossamerica.org, and please use the local fundraising group ID: CT0007 and location ID: CTSGVD to ensure that the wreaths are designated for the Spring Grove Cemetery.

Those interested in donating items for the event should contact John Carter at email, jcarter233@gmail.com.