Wreaths Across America seeks donations

Dennis Clayburn, Lenny Hunter, and Don O'Connell collect for Wreaths Across America at Darien Diner on Oct. 18

The Wreaths Across America ceremony this year will be held at noon on Dec. 14 at the Spring Grove Veterans’ Cemetery.

If you are interested in volunteering to support this great event, please email John Carter at jcarter233@gmail.com. Volunteers are needed to assist in collecting funds, organizing the annual fundraising event, and during the day of the wreath laying.

The public is encouraged to purchase wreaths sponsorships. Wreaths can be ordered from the WAA website: wreathsacross

america.org with the Group ID code of CT0007 and the Location Code of CTSGVD.