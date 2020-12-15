Wreaths Across America is Saturday, Dec. 19 in Darien

Susan Shultz / Hearst Connecticut Media

Earlier this year, I penned an editorial asking the Darien community to support Wreaths Across America and their local VFW chapter by sponsoring a wreath at Darien’s Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery.

Since that editorial, several community members wrote additional articles and numerous folks worked hard to garner support. It is with great appreciation that I get to report that every grave at the veterans’ cemetery this year will have a wreath adorning it. It speaks volumes of the spirit of the Darien community and their dedication to honoring the service of their fellow Americans. Special thanks to the Republican Town Committee, the Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, and First Selectman Jayme Stevenson for providing their full support.