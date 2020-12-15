Skip to main content
News

Wreaths Across America is Saturday, Dec. 19 in Darien

John Carter
Wreaths Across America Darien

Wreaths Across America Darien

Susan Shultz / Hearst Connecticut Media

Earlier this year, I penned an editorial asking the Darien community to support Wreaths Across America and their local VFW chapter by sponsoring a wreath at Darien’s Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery.

Since that editorial, several community members wrote additional articles and numerous folks worked hard to garner support. It is with great appreciation that I get to report that every grave at the veterans’ cemetery this year will have a wreath adorning it. It speaks volumes of the spirit of the Darien community and their dedication to honoring the service of their fellow Americans. Special thanks to the Republican Town Committee, the Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, and First Selectman Jayme Stevenson for providing their full support.

Still, the challenges of the pandemic are with us. As many of you read this article, we are dealing with a significant increase in cases and positivity rate. Because of this reality, the state of Connecticut limits outdoor events to 50 people, so we are required to limit the participation at this year’s ceremony.

The ceremony will still occur at 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 19 and we will live-stream it so everyone may view. Again, due to state-imposed restrictions, the wreath-laying itself will be by invitation only, similar to the process occurring at Arlington National Cemetery. Once the wreath laying is completed, all are invited to visit the ceremony and pay their personal respects.

On behalf of Wreaths Across American and the VFW Chapter 6933, thanks to all for your generosity and support of your fellow Americans this holiday season. Should you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at Wreaths06820@gmail.com.