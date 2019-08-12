Would-be scooter thieves stopped by Darien Police

Tyler Barnett Tyler Barnett Photo: Darien Police / Photo: Darien Police / Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Would-be scooter thieves stopped by Darien Police 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

An observant caller stopped some alleged scooter thieves in the act at the Darien Train station by alerting Darien Police.

On Aug. 7, at about 2:30 p.m., Darien Police responded to the train station after a caller reported three black males allegedly attempting to steal motorized scooters from the train station rack. The caller also reported that the men were walking the scooters down the street as it “didn’t appear they had keys” police said.

A description of the suspects’ clothing was broadcast. As officers approached the area, police said one of the men, later identified as Tyler Barnett, began to flee the area on foot when he saw the marked police cars approaching. An officer was able to intercept Barnett on the platform and take him into custody. Initially Barnett gave officers the fake name of “Tyler Alexander” but was later identified correctly.

An off-duty officer working a third-party construction detail nearby responded and was able to take the other two suspects, later identified as Jeffery Pierre and Anjel Rodriguez, into custody in the area of the scooter parking. Rodriguez told officers that the other two were “taking scooters” but that he wasn’t participating. All three were transported to headquarters and processed.

Pierre, 19, of Stamford, was arrested for conspiracy to larceny, criminal attempt to larceny, and third degree larceny.

Rodriguez, 21, of Stamford, was arrested for conspiracy to larceny and third degree larceny.

Barnett, 19, of Bridgeport, was arrested for conspiracy to larceny, criminal attempt to larceny, and third degree larceny.

At 8 p.m. Barnett and Rodriquez were released on bonds of $1,000 and $5,000 respectively. At 9:30 p.m. Pierre was released on a bond of $500. All three men are due in court on Aug. 21.

Note: Officers working for private contractors, often times road construction (officer is being paid by the private company), are able to respond to incidents to provide assistance and are often times “force multipliers” when events, such as the one described above, occur. A second example of this occurred on a medical call to 9-1-1 occurring over the time period covered by this release. In that incident, a child was experiencing a severe medical emergency and the closest/first arriving officer was working a third party construction assignment.