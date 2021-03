DARIEN — Just over a year ago, Darien High School 2016 graduate Luke Whittaker was working on his passion — art — in Rhode Island. Then the pandemic hit.

Much like everyone else’s life, Whittaker’s landscape suddenly changed completely. He lost his studio space. He and his girlfriend, also an artist, reconfigured their apartment to make the largest space a joint art studio.

His mother, Brenda Whittaker, walking through downtown Darien recently, pondered how great it would be if the town offered a gallery or show space for Darien artists.

“I would have loved to be able to take Luke to a show like that,” she said.

Brenda said there are other Darien public school graduates who have remained committed to art as young adults. Unfortunately, she said due to the pandemic, many of Luke’s counterparts who committeed to residencies and working at galleries post graduation lost those opportunities.

“Luke stuck with art. It is a key part of his life. But everyone is now scraping by,” Brenda said.

The Whittakers worked with Darien High’s art department Chairman Jaclyn Sammis to providing Darien-based young artists a platform to exhibit and sell their art. Though Sammis is involved, the event is being created outside of the district and isn’t a school effort. The show will be juried.

Jurors include Andrea Bonfils, a contemporary American artist who lives and works between Darien and Sante Fe, N.M. Sammis will also serve as a juror.

Luke Whittaker will serve as a juror as an emerging artist currently living and working in Providence, with a studio at the Nicholson File Company Art Studios.

The group took to finding a location in Darien that would be suitable for the art exhibit and sale, and found the perfect match with the Mather Homestead’s recently built Elizabeth Chilton Educational Center.

Brenda Whittaker said the center’s recently named executive director Heather Raker has been “fantastic” in helping with organizing the event.

And in the effort to make sure the event proceeds go to the artist, the group has set up a GoFundMe to help with some of the expenses.

The group is also seeking sponsorships, whether monetarily or possibly local food purveyors who would want to offer their services for the reception.

The show is scheduled to open June 11 and run through June 13.

Those who choose to submit their art for consideration should be a former student of the Darien public school system. The types of artwork can be varied, including photography, painting, prints, or other items able to be curated and sold.

Because the show is intended to showcase emerging artists, those who are eligible will have graduated university within the last five years or be currently enrolled. The event will also include an artisan fair, so the group is issuing a call for local artisans as well.

Those interested in sponsoring, donating, or submitting art for consideration, as well as any interested artisans should email darienalumniart@gmail.com. The deadline to submit art is April 8.