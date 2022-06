MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Work has started in Tennessee on a $141 million project to build travel lanes and a roundabout intersection on the Interstate 55 interchange near a heavily traveled bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas.

Lane closures began Monday at the I-55 and Crump interchange close to downtown Memphis and near one of two bridges that cross the Mississippi River from the city, said Mike Welch, a regional director of operations for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.